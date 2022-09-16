Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Youngstown State

Spirits among the Big Blue Nation are as high as they ‘ve ever been when it comes to the Kentucky Wildcats football team.

After a huge win over the Florida Gators this past Saturday, the focus now shifts to their next opponent in Youngstown State.

Although they are an FCS opponent, the Penguins will bring in a top-20 football team that features FCS All-American running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who has been running over the opposing defenses in their first two games, putting up some impressive stats along the way.

How impressive?

The senior from North Carolina has currently rushed for 332 yards on 33 attempts while also adding four touchdowns. McLaughlin is a beast, and the Cats will need another impressive performance from their front seven to keep him contained.

For Kentucky, this offense is starting to find its rhythm under Rich Scangarello. After an impressive running attack in the second half of the Florida game, don’t be shocked to see Scangarello try to continue to build that confidence early on Saturday.

But this game seems like it will be an opportunity for Will Levis to throw it all around the field. With plenty of young receivers trying to get their footing at the college level, this matchup will be the perfect opportunity to showcase their talents.

In the opening two games, the Cats have covered the spread in both matchups, and obviously winning both matchups outright. I would expect Kentucky, favored by 25.5 points this week, to do the same against the Penguins.

How do you think Saturday’s game will end up? Let us know in the poll and comments below!

