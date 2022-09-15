Bleav in Kentucky recaps historic win over Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a monumental win over the Florida Gators, putting Mark Stoops atop the program’s all-time wins list at 61.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Aaron Gerson and Vinny Hardy, the guys welcomed Jalen Whitlow back to the show to discuss the historic win in The Swamp.

Among the topics the guys discussed include:

Beating the 12th-ranked Gators in their own building.

Kentucky can dream big now at 2-0 and ranked inside the top 10.

Stoops surpassing Bear Bryant to become the wins leader in program history.

Looking ahead to Youngstown State.

And more!

