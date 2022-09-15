UK recruit Cutter Boley makes Rivals’ top 100 players for 2025 class

Will Levis is the star quarterback in Lexington at the moment, but the Kentucky Wildcats have offered and are recruiting a budding star in their own backyard.

Cutter Boley, a quarterback in the class of 2025, is making quite the name for himself.

As a freshman, Boley threw for 1,391 yards and 11 TDs (83.165 passing), while also running for 245 yards and six TDs. Just four games through his sophomore year, Boley is already closing in on those numbers, passing for 1,222 yards and 10 TDs (67/96 passing).

With his performance and potential, Boley was ranked as a top-50 recruit (45th, No. 4 QB) in last month’s 247 Sports rankings and on Wednesday, was ranked as a top-100 recruit (91st, No. 7 QB) by Rivals.

Boley is not even halfway through his high school career but already holds some impressive offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Tennessee Volunteers. While they have yet to offer, Boley is also receiving interest from the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Notre Dame amongst others.

It is still very early in Boley’s recruitment, but the star Lexingtonian has already singled out three schools saying they have shown “a lot of love”: Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee.

When asked specifically about Kentucky - the second school to extend an offer - by On3, Boley said Lexington was “very attractive” and went on to say, “I feel like running that pro-style offense will get me ready for the NFL if that’s available to me and I can live up to that. That’s an offense I would definitely want to play in.”

Rivals caught up with Boley and fellow Kentucky target Boo Carter prior to the season, which can be seen below. Rivals’ full rankings can be seen here.

