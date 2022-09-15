Thursday Headlines: Behind the Scenes of Kentucky’s win over Florida

Well, it’s now Thursday, but this past Saturday was fun, wasn’t it?
Winning in Gainesville doesn’t get old, and while we have another game to prepare for on Saturday with Youngstown State coming to town, it’s worth looking back and celebrating this past Saturday’s win.
The UK Football media team does a fantastic job putting these recap videos together, and the Booth Cam videos with Tom Leach are always a joy.
So sit back and enjoy your Thursday morning by looking back and reliving the joy of Saturday’s big win via UK Athletics!
Check out the view from inside our radio booth during @UKFootball's win— UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) September 13, 2022
at Florida!
Part 1 includes; @will_levis
to @DaneKey6 for 6, @JayyDubb15's INT and @will_levis's punching it in for at TD. #BoothCam #BBN
Presented by @UKBlueChips pic.twitter.com/pS4CTSmpcb
Part 2!— UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) September 13, 2022
Watch the reaction to @KeidronS's pick 6, 4th down stops from the defense and @RuffoloMatthew's kick for a double digit lead. Plus @tomleachKY's final call! #BBN #BoothCam
Presented by @UKBlueChips pic.twitter.com/nfJ6AbnDBe
Tweet of the Day
Thanks @centralbankKY & Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, 10,000 Commemorative Mark Stoops posters will be available at Gate 6 of Kroger Field starting at 9 am Saturday morning. Congratulations to @UKCoachStoops on becoming the All-Time Winningest Coach in @UKFootball history! pic.twitter.com/gaL6K5BXJP— UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) September 14, 2022
These are pretty cool.
A Levis-Dan Campbell combo would be something.
