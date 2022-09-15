Thursday Headlines: Behind the Scenes of Kentucky’s win over Florida

Well, it’s now Thursday, but this past Saturday was fun, wasn’t it?

Winning in Gainesville doesn’t get old, and while we have another game to prepare for on Saturday with Youngstown State coming to town, it’s worth looking back and celebrating this past Saturday’s win.

The UK Football media team does a fantastic job putting these recap videos together, and the Booth Cam videos with Tom Leach are always a joy.

So sit back and enjoy your Thursday morning by looking back and reliving the joy of Saturday’s big win via UK Athletics!

Part 2!

Watch the reaction to @KeidronS's pick 6, 4th down stops from the defense and @RuffoloMatthew's kick for a double digit lead. Plus @tomleachKY's final call! #BBN #BoothCam

Presented by @UKBlueChips pic.twitter.com/nfJ6AbnDBe — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) September 13, 2022

Tweet of the Day

Thanks @centralbankKY & Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, 10,000 Commemorative Mark Stoops posters will be available at Gate 6 of Kroger Field starting at 9 am Saturday morning. Congratulations to @UKCoachStoops on becoming the All-Time Winningest Coach in @UKFootball history! pic.twitter.com/gaL6K5BXJP — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) September 14, 2022

These are pretty cool.

Headlines

The Kentucky-Youngstown matchup on Saturday is deep - Herald Leader

Stoops has always embraced his hometown.

UK Defense drawing comparisons to 2018 group - Cats Pause

A good group to be compared to.

Cutter Boley debuts as 4-star QB in new Rivals rankings - KSR

This kid will be a top Kentucky target.

What to know about Big Blue Madness - Courier Journal

Campout is back!

SEC tells Georgia and Tennessee to postpone series with Oklahoma - ESPN

Will the Sooners join before 2025?

It looks like the Cowboys are sticking with Cooper Rush - Bleacher Report

It’s going to be the Rush Show in Dallas.

No love lost between Fitzpatrick, Brady - Yahoo

I don’t think Fitz is rooting for Brady in Tampa.

Will Levis in Detroit? - CBS

A Levis-Dan Campbell combo would be something.