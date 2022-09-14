Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Volleyball vs. Louisville Edition

The annual battle of Kentucky is upon us as the Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team, ranked No. 13 in the country, hosts the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals in Lexington.

A win for either team will speak volumes for their resume this season and will allow for major bragging rights until the two teams meet next — either in the postseason or next regular season.

Big matches for @KentuckyVB this week! We talk to head coach Craig Skinner about facing no. 3 Louisville, no. 2 Nebraska, and more.



Watch it tonight at 7:30 p.m. on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/hY6cTJ7dKX — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) September 13, 2022

Kentucky is 5-2 so far this season, including wins over ranked opponents such as No. 17 Creighton and No. 25 Southern Cal. The two losses the Wildcats have suffered came against Marquette and Wisconsin.

Louisville is 7-1 on the year with their single loss coming vs. Ohio State. The Wildcats have won 31 of the 57 total meetings, including nine of the previous 11.

No. 13 @KentuckyVB hosts No. 3 Louisville at Memorial Coliseum TOMORROW at 7 PM. Wear white. Let's bring the energy



Students get in FREE by showing their ID at the door. There will be student sections on the court and in section X. pic.twitter.com/7u9MZ9e1OR — Team Wildcat (@TeamWildcat) September 13, 2022

The match will air on ESPN Wednesday night and is set to begin at 7 pm ET. It’s just the fourth time a women’s college volleyball match has been televised on ESPN since 1997.

Tickets are available at UKathletics.com/tickets and the UK Athletics Ticket Office on Lexington Ave. UK students will get in FREE by showing their student ID.

Kentucky vs. Florida was the most watched Saturday game in September on ESPN since 2018, garnering 4.3 million viewers. pic.twitter.com/5D9H5SdQyr — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2022

All eyes were on the Wildcats.

