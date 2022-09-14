UK offers Ace Bailey; Eric Dailey includes Wildcats in new list

Although we are getting to the heart of football season, one thing is for certain in college athletics: Recruiting never stops.

That’s the case for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, as John Calipari and his staff are hitting the road over the last several days, visiting recruits as they look to round out their class of 2023 while also laying the foundation for the 2024 class.

As it turns out, Kentucky just issued a new 2024 scholarship offer to Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey, according to Rivals reporters Travis Graf and David Sisk.

A 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward from McEachern High School in Georgia. Bailey is currently ranked eighth overall in the 2024 class by 247 Sports Composite. He holds additional offers from the Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Indiana Hoosiers among others.

Bailey joins Tahaad Pettiford, Travis Perry, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox, Airious Bailey, Amier Ali and Boogie Fland as class of 2024 recruits with offers from the Wildcats.

Another name to watch in the class is 4-star forward Eric Dailey, who just cut his list this week to a final eight schools. He will also be weighing the professional options, according to a report by Joe Tipton of On3.

And according to Andrew Slater, Calipari just visited Dailey.

The top eight for Dailey includes the Cats alongside of Memphis, Kansas, Florida State, TCU, Oklahoma State, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Dailey is currently playing his post-grad year for IMG Academy out of Bradenton (FL), as he recently reclassified back to the class of 2023 from the class of 2022.

Dailey does not currently hold an offer from the Cats, though he could be an interesting fit alongside current commitments Justin Edwards, Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard. By all indications, it looks like DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Ron Holland are the top remaining targets on the board for Kentucky.

It’s unclear how much contact is going on between Dailey and the Kentucky staff, but he could definitely be someone to monitor as the recruiting cycle continues to spin.

Dailey is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit in the class, and is considered the 62nd-best player, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as high as 51st via the On3 Consensus rankings.

