How many SEC games will Kentucky football win?

Coming into the season, expectations were as high as they’ve ever been for the Kentucky Wildcats football program.

After just two weeks of regular-season action, those expectations have managed to soar even higher, thanks in large part to last week’s road win over the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. That’s led to Kentucky climbing into the top 10 of many major top 25 polls and power rankings entering Week 3, and many are starting to wonder if this team really is capable of winning the SEC East and contending for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Let’s not get ‘too’ ahead of ourselves. After all, there are still 10 regular-season games left, including seven more SEC contests. Several of those will come against teams currently ranked in the top 25, including at home vs. the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, at the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers, and at the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels.

With that in mind, this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey is asking fans how many SEC games they believe Kentucky ends up winning. Will they make it a perfect 8-0 sweep? Is Georgia the only loss? Or, do the Cats get dinged a few times in league play?

Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/65C40S/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.