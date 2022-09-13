Kentucky confirms game against Yale

We still do not have the entire schedule for the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022-23 season, but we know the majority of the opponents.

Now, the previously reported game against the Yale Bulldogs has been confirmed by Kentucky and is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th.

Kentucky vs. Yale on December 10 at Rupp #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/K54ijNnxwT — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 13, 2022

This will be the second time in school history that the Cats will face Yale, with the Cats winning the first meeting 79-58 back on December 27, 1961.

Last season, Yale finished with a 19-12 overall record while going 11-3 in conference play.

Yale would them defeat Penn 67-61 followed by a 66-64 win over Princeton to claim the IVY League Tournament championship.

In the NCAA Tournament, Yale was matched up against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round where they fell 78-56.

As for 2022-23, Yale’s top returning player is senior guard Matthue Cotton who finished last season averaging 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Down low, seniors EJ Jarvis and Isaiah Kelly are their top returners as Jarvis averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1 assist while Kelly tallied 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season.

It will be the Cats taking on the Bulldogs from Rupp Arena on December 10th.