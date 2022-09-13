Jordan Wright receiving high praise after impressive performance against Florida

After missing Week 1 for an eligibility concern, linebacker Jordan Wright was excited to get back on the field and make his season debut against Florida, and boy did he make a difference.

In a career night for Wright, the super-senior and team captain recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and this one-handed interception that changed the game.

JORDAN WRIGHT WITH A WILD INT pic.twitter.com/kV5gmTcPEM — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2022

Wright’s impressive performance has earned him some high praise this week. On Monday, Wright was announced as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the second of his career (Mississippi State, 2020).

Following up on Tuesday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl named Wright a “Stock Up” Player of the Week.

On top of the awards, the UK football star has received some attention from NFL Draft scouts with On3’s Matt Zenitz tabbing him as a player “who could be making a late-career ascension.”

Kentucky’s trip to the Swamp drew top-billing as a showdown of potential first-round quarterbacks – UK’s Will Levis and UF’s Anthony Richardson – but our scout left Gainesville most impressed by Jordan Wright. He finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a highlight-worthy and game-changing one-handed interception. Wright, who measured a hair over 6-3 for NFL scouts, has unique length considering he has a wingspan (82 inches) of someone 6-10. NFL teams typically like to dig into a player’s athletic background and when they do research on Wright, they’ll find he led Fort Lauderdale Dillard to a Class 6A state basketball title as a junior. He also was named All-Broward County in hoops. Just based off this impressive live look against the Gators, Wright looks like someone who could be making a late-career ascension.

Wright’s postgame interview via KSR can be seen here, where he talks about his “top three, top four” performance as a Kentucky Wildcat.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!