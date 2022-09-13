Tuesday Headlines: Early Bowl Projections edition

What better way to start your Tuesday morning than some early bowl projections?

After a huge win over the Florida Gators down in Gainesville, the Kentucky Wildcats are now the No. 9 team in the country which is their highest ranking since the 2007 season.

Alongside a great start, the Cats are also looking to push towards that special season all of Big Blue Nation is wishing for. Well that is off to a great start so far, and many in the national media are reciprocating the love with their early bowl projections.

A popular spot for Kentucky to end up this bowl season? The Allstate Sugar Bowl down in New Orleans is a popular choice, as Brett McMurphy, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, and College Football News all have UK spending New Year’s in the Big Easy. The other popular choice early is the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, which is previously known as the Outback Bowl.

With several non-conference home games next up on the schedule, Mark Stoops and his staff will be looking to clean up some of the offensive schemes to help reach that 4-0 mark before they head to Oxford.

Now I know this is looking ahead, but if they can knock off Ole Miss on October 1st, all of BBN can really start dreaming of where this season could take Kentucky.

But for now I think we all will be just fine with a Sugar Bowl trip.

Tweet of the Day

The celebration is still going on.

Your Headlines

Chris Rodriguez to return against Ole Miss- A Sea of Blue

The Cats will return their star running-back in Oxford.

Wan’Dale Robinson “day-to-day” following injury Saturday- KSR

Good news for what could have been a scary injury to the former UK star.

Dak Prescott has surgery- ESPN

The Cowboys will be without their starting QB for several weeks.

Kickoff time announced for Northern Illinois- Cats Pause

Kentucky will play another night game in the early part of the season.

Dane Key and Jordan Wright earn SEC player of the week awards- A Sea of Blue

The big week continues for both players.

Mike Trout homers again- ESPN

With a homer in seven straight games, Trout is one shy of tying the MLB record.

Best Performances form Week 1 of the NFL season- SI

Another wild Sunday to kick-off the NFL season.