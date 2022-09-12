Dane Key and Jordan Wright earn SEC awards; UK vs. Northern Illinois TV info set

A pair of Kentucky Wildcats have been honored by the SEC, as wide receiver Dane Key was named SEC Freshman of the Week, while linebacker Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week following Kentucky’s 26-16 road win over the Florida Gators.

Wright, a 6-foot-5, 231-pound outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale made his 2022 debut and helped carry Kentucky to victory in what proved to be a defensive struggle for both teams. Wright’s biggest plays include:

Made a game-changing interception while totaling six tackles, a quarterback sack, another tackle for loss, and caused a fumble.

With Kentucky trailing 16-7 late in the second quarter, he made a spectacular one-handed interception and returned it to the Florida six-yard line, setting up a UK touchdown that swung the momentum in favor of the Wildcats.

From that point, UK limited Florida to no points, five first downs and 91 total yards in the second half; it was the first time UF had been shut out in the second half since 2017.

In the third quarter, stopped a possession with an eight-yard sack, forcing a punt.

Also credited with a five-yard tackle for loss and a caused fumble.

Key, a 6-foot-3, 194-pound wide receiver from Lexington (KY), scored Kentucky’s first points of the game with a 55-yard touchdown in the first half, the longest play of his career thus far. He finished the game with three receptions for 83 yards and a score in his first SEC game

Since freshmen became eligible in 1972, he is the first Wildcat freshman to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first two games after he hauled one during Kentucky’s Week 1 win over Miami (OH).

In addition, we now have game times and TV designations for Week 4 (September 24th), which will feature Kentucky hosting Northern Illinois at 7 pm ET on ESNP2.

Here is the full Week 4 SEC football schedule.