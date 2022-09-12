Kentucky releases Week 3 depth chart

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for their third game of the season when they face the Youngstown State Penguins this Saturday at Kroger Field.

With the new week comes an updated depth chart as the Cats will look to get off to a 3-0 start.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is still not included in the new depth chart; however, it was announced on Monday that he will be available on October 1st when the Cats face the Ole Miss Rebels.

Starting free safety Jalen Geiger, who left Saturday’s game with a leg injury, is also not included on the depth chart. Instead, redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett will be getting the start.

At quarterback, we now have an OR for Will Levis’ backup, as redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron is now listed alongside sophomore Deuce Hogan as the backup.

As for the wide receivers, Lexington native Dekel Crowdus has made his first appearance of the season listed as a backup receiver.

You can check out Kentucky’s full week 3 depth chart below.

