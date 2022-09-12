Chris Rodriguez Jr. to return vs. Ole Miss; statement from Mark Stoops

The Kentucky Wildcats football team is 2-0, coming off a historic victory over Florida in Gainesville. This is even more impressive when you consider the Wildcats’ depleted depth at the running back position.

However, on Monday some good news was announced. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return as Kentucky travels to Oxford to play a top-25 ranked Ole Miss team on October 1st.

In addition, head coach Mark Stoops, now the program’s all-time winningest head coach, reacted to the return of Rodriguez during his Monday press conference.

Stoops on Chris Rodriguez, who will return on Oct. 1 against Ole Miss:



"He's staying active and getting ready to go, and we'll continue to build with the running backs we have available"



With the confirmation of Rodriguez’s availability, the star running back will have missed the first four games of the season due to an off-the-field issue. While the suspension all but ends the hope for Rodriguez to break the school rushing record, his return certainly helps the Wildcats as they hope to challenge Georgia for a trip to the SEC Championship.

Averaging just 60 rushing yards through the first two games, the Wildcats have missed Rodriguez significantly through two games. Last season, Rodriguez averaged 106 yards per game himself.

Sitting at 2-0 and in the Top 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls, this could be a special season for the Kentucky Wildcats! Here’s to hoping we get to see Rodriguez back to his old self when he’s back in the lineup.

