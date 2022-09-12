Monday Headlines: Deone Walker becoming UK’s Jordan Davis?

If you’ve done any research on Deone Walker, you’ve likely noticed he’s exceptionally large in stature.

The true freshman stands 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 330 pounds. Walker was a 4-star recruit out of Detroit (MI), and the Kentucky football staff was sure glad to receive his commitment late in 2021.

Everyone assumed he would be a productive player for the Wildcats at some point in his college career, but Walker is already making an impact through his first two games.

Kentucky’s Vince Marrow knows the talent Walker possesses and recently compared him to one of the more physically imposing college football players we’ve seen in quite some time.

Marrow said Walker “can be like Jordan Davis,” the former Georgia Bulldogs star who was drafted 13th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this spring. Davis is of course identical in size (6-foot-6, 336 pounds), but Marrow believes Walker has the skillset to reach a dominant level, too.

Walker has recorded six tackles in Kentucky’s first two games, making his presence felt on Kentucky’s defensive line. There aren’t many college football programs that recruit and develop quite like Kentucky, so the future is bright for Walker and the Wildcats. Both have to be glad to have each other for the next few seasons.

