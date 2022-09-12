Kentucky accomplishes impressive road win feat

In a game full of emotional swings, the Kentucky Wildcats left the Swamp with a historic 26-16 victory.

For the first time in over 40 years, Kentucky won their second in a row against the Florida Gators, and Mark Stoops passed Paul “Bear” Bryant in all-time wins at Kentucky (61).

There was one more stat that came to light that shows just how impressive of a job Mark Stoops has done at Kentucky.

Between 2000 and 2014, Kentucky had a total of eleven SEC road wins. In the last eight years - nearly half the time - Kentucky has matched that total.

Number of SEC road wins for @UKFootball since 2015: 11. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) September 11, 2022

Here is a breakdown of those wins by season:

The SEC is the toughest conference in college football, and winning on the road is even more difficult. This stat shows just how much this program has improved and shows plenty of promise for the future.