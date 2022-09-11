Wan’Dale Robinson leaves first career NFL game with knee injury

Wan’Dale Robinson was one of the most electric players in college football last season. He went for over 1,300 receiving yards and was the top target for potential first-round NFL Draft pick Will Levis.

Entering his rookie season, Robinson did get some limited run in the preseason, but his first regular-season game certainly didn’t start out as he had hoped for.

The Giants will not have their second-round pick for the rest of their Week 1 clash with the Tennessee Titans. Robinson suffered a knee injury with the extent of that injury not quite being known fully.

We do know that he won’t be returning to his first regular season game, as the team quickly ruled him out once he exited in the first quarter and is now in street clothes.

Wan'Dale Robinson is back on the sideline in street clothes with a sleeve on his right leg https://t.co/wLEaHpF1t5 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 11, 2022

Robinson was one of four Kentucky Wildcats taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was the first off the board, going three picks ahead of former teammate Josh Paschal, who was taken with 46th overall by the Detroit Lions.

Knee injuries could be several things, so it’s not smart to dive into what it could be before an MRI confirms the damage. It could be anything from a torn ACL to a knee sprain, and we’re obviously hoping for the latter.

Robinson has promise to be one of the best receivers in the Giants' offense. Hopefully, Robinson is able to get back onto the field soon, though don’t count on it being for the Giants' Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers.