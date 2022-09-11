Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings after beating Gators

Happy Sunday morning, BBN!

Sunday mornings are always better in the fall when they come after a Kentucky Wildcats win, and that’s exactly what we have this morning, made even sweeter by the fact that the Cats were victorious in The Swamp against a ranked Florida Gators team.

It wasn’t pretty in the least bit, and there is a lot left to work on, but that’s what next week is for.

Kentucky’s offense struggled in the first half, particularly the offensive line and running game, but that improved some in the second half. However, Kentucky had some big plays from Dane Key and Chauncey Magwood at the wide receiver position, and Kavosiey Smoke was able to find some running lanes in the second half.

Not to mention, we finally saw the tight ends get involved in the passing game.

But the story of the night was the Kentucky defense, who came up with big play after big play to move the Cats to 2-0 on the season. Keidron Smith and Jordan Wright each had big interceptions and Carrington Valentine had some big plays late.

All that said, a win is a win and last night sure was a big one in the Swamp.

Kentucky entered last night's matchup at #20 and with five ranked teams ahead of them falling (including Florida), Kentucky should see a good boost in the rankings.

I think it’ll be interesting to see how Kentucky moves, and while I wouldn’t do it, I wouldn’t be surprised if some pollsters move Tennessee ahead of Kentucky after the Vols won on the road at Pittsburgh. We’ll see.

We’ll be uploading the latest top 25 polls and power rankings, so stay tuned.

Who’s soft now. That’s for the Big Blue Nation. Let’s go. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) September 11, 2022

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

