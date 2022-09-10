Highlights, box score and MVPs from Wildcats’ awesome win at Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators battled it out at The Swamp on Saturday night, as the Cats outlast the Gators 26-16.

With all the hype on the Gators heading into the opening kick, the Cats stood their ground early to prove they were not backing down to the hype of Anthony Richardson. In what was an inconsistent first-half for the offense outside of Will Levis, it was Brad White’s defense that stood their ground to help keep Kentucky in the game. A late interception from Jordan Wright, set up UK for a touchdown to help close the gap going into the locker room to 16-13 in favor of the Gators.

The second half though was the Brad White show. As the offense got the run game going, it was the defense that continues to show they are the staple of this program. With a pick-six by Kedrion Smith, and numerous plays to stuff the run by the front seven, this game ball belongs to the defense as a whole.

Get Brad White locked up Mark Stoops. We don’t want him going anywhere.

Now let’s celebrate another huge win in Gainesville!

Go Cats!

GAME MVP

Tonight was a battle on both sides of the ball, which is why it is deserving we name an MVP from both.

On offense, it was Will Levis, and not really close. After some more protection problems, Levis put the offense on his back to help carry the load and keep the Cats in the game.

He finished the night with 202 yards and a touchdown on 13-24 passing.

On the defensive side it was Jordan Wright.

After getting announced as active to the roster in the middle of this week, it is obvious Wright came to play with a chip on his shoulder. It was that chip, that helped propel and push this defense continually throughout the night.

Also need to give huge shoutouts to JJ Weaver, Keidron Smith, and Dane Key for making some big plays when needed.

HIGHLIGHTS

