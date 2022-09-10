 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to UK’s win vs Florida; Mark Stoops says ‘Who’s soft now?’

Mark Stoops is now Kentucky’s all-time winningest football coach.

By Adam Haste
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Kentucky at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking to get off to a 2-0 start this season and win their 2nd straight game over the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Gainesville.

It was a great start for the Cats’ defense as they were able to force an early punt from the Gators.

However, the offensive line struggles from week one carried over into this one as Levis was facing a ton of pressure early on.

The Gators found some momentum, but Kentucky held them to a field goal and found themselves down 3-0.

Kentucky’s offense was able to start moving the ball, but crucial offensive line mistakes continued to kill their drives.

However, early in the 2nd quarter, Levis set up and let one fly and true freshman Dane Key went up and pulled down the 55-yard touchdown making it 7-3.

All momentum swung in Florida’s direction as they added a field goal, got an interception, scored a touchdown, and was awarded a safety after a bad snap on a UK punt.

After all of that, the Cats found themselves down 16-7 with just over 4 minutes left in the first half.

With the wheels close to coming off, Jordan Wright, in his first game back, picked off Anthony Richardson and returned it to the 6-yard-line setting the Cats up with a 1st and goal.

Kentucky would get the ball into the end zone on a QB sneak by Levis, but another special teams mistake resulted in a failed extra point.

After a wild 2nd quarter, and a first half full of frustrating mistakes by the Cats, they found themselves only down 16-13 at the break.

The second half was another great start for the defense as they forced a three and out in the Gators’ first possession.

The Cats put together an 11-play drive that ended with a game tying field goal to make it 16-16.

Kentucky gained all momentum as Keidron Smith intercepted Richardson for a pick six giving the Cats a 23-16 lead.

The Kentucky defense was clutch all night, and they stepped up again in the fourth quarter stopping the Gators on a 4th down attempt at their own 40-yard line.

Unfortunately, the Cats couldn’t put the game away as they missed a chip shot field goal.

However, once again on 4th down, the Gators went for it and was stopped yet again giving the Cats the ball on the 24-yard line.

The Cats were not able to find the end zone, but they were able tack on a huge field goal to make it a 26-16 game.

Kentucky was able to take care of business and go on to close this one out and win it 26-16.

With the win, Mark Stoops becomes the all-time winningest coach in Kentucky football history.

Speaking of, after the win, Stoops was heard screaming ‘Who’s soft now!?’ in a victorious postgame locker room celebration.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

