 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

A primetime showdown in The Swamp.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 08 Kentucky at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats are set to clash with the No. 12 Florida Gators tonight at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN. You can stream the game online and on mobile devices using WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, and a free trial of fubo.tv.

After ending that dreaded streak in this very building in 2018, Kentucky is now looking to beat Florida for a second-straight season for the first time since 1976-77 after upending the Gators last year at Kroger Field.

Will the Wildcats make it three wins in five years over Florida?

Here are some pregame reads to get you fired up for the big game!

Let’s ride!

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Florida: Everything to know for Week 2 clash in The Swamp

View all 15 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...