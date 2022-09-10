Saturday Headlines: Beat Florida

Good morning, BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats started the season off in a big way with a lopsided win over Miami (OH) but they will have their work cut out for them today as they travel to The Swamp.

There was good news this week as linebacker Jordan Wright is back with the team and will make his season debut for the Cats. The bad news is Chris Rodriguez is still not available as Mark Stoops continues to wait for his star running back to return.

Can the Cats go counter to their identity today and win on the road with the passing game? With the Cats being down three running back and the offensive line in flux, Will Levis and the passing game will be relied upon to get the upset.

Defensively, UK will have to deal with Florida’s dynamic quarterback, Anthony Richardson. His arm looked improved against Utah but remained shaky at times. If the Cats can contain him, the likelihood of winning on the road goes up.

This has a big game feel to it. A primetime, top 25 road game in one of the best atmospheres in college football. Win the damn thing.

