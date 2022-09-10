NBA finalizing midseason tournament

The NBA is always up to something, and this time around, they may be looking to take a page out of the soccer textbook. Teams in both Europe and America have midseason tournaments, and that appears to be something the NBA is looking to implement.

The real issues here is going to come with getting teams to be competitive in it, especially considering injuries at that level are frequent.

It just doesn’t seem like something most would care much about unless there is a different feature to them. One suggestion I saw tossed out was games being at legendary parks like Rucker Park.

They’re even calling it a “Cup” which is something similar to soccer as the United States hosts the annual Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup which is several top leagues playing a single-elimination tournament.

That said, this has garnered a ton of steam and is being finalized.

The NBA and NBPA are still working to finalize the In Season Tournament concept, which includes to-be-determined prizes for the eight teams that advance to the single-elimination round, sources said. https://t.co/j5Sr54WUEJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2022

The prizes still seem unknown, but it’ll be interesting what they opt to do in order to get the attention of the players. For owners, it seems like a huge win considering it should draw eyes, especially if it syncs up with the end of the football.

That said, the NBPA should be able to have most of these arrangements on their terms. Also, if the other 22 continue with their regular season, it’ll be interesting to see how the regular season schedule is tossed to the side if scheduling conflicts arise.

Nonetheless, this should be things thoroughly thought through as this is clearly getting to a point where it is quickly implemented.