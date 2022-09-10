 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Levis Huddle

Kentucky vs. Florida: Everything to know for Week 2 clash in The Swamp

Kentucky opens SEC play on the road vs. the Gators.

Contributors: A Sea Of Blue Staff
Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 2 matchup with the Florida Gators.

13 Total Updates Since
Sep 5, 2022, 6:28pm EDT