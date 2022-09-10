Kentucky vs. Florida: Everything to know for Week 2 clash in The Swamp

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 2 matchup with the Florida Gators.
Filed under:
- Stream
Sep 5, 2022, 6:28pm EDT
-
September 10
Kentucky vs. Florida time, TV channel, online stream, weather & hype video
All the need-to-know info for Wildcats vs Gators in The Swamp!
-
September 10
All Kentucky vs. Gators matchups in the Stoops Era
Stoops has accomplished more against Florida than almost any other UK coach
-
September 10
Big Blue Pick ‘Em - Week 2
The Sea of Blue writers are split on UK/Florida matchup.
-
September 9
Kentucky at Florida odds, betting trends, expert picks, and a prediction
Breaking down Kentucky vs. Florida in one of the biggest college football Week 2 matchups.
-
September 9
Mark Stoops reacts to “soft” comments and John Calipari spat
"I certainly don’t need anybody to motivate us to get prepared for Florida."
-
September 8
Jordan Wright cleared to play
Wright is set to make his 2022 debut when Kentucky takes on Florida in a battle of top 25 teams.
-
September 7
Roman Harper calls UK soft; picks Florida to win handily on Saturday
And Vince Marrow responded.
-
September 7
Kentucky is waiting on the NCAA to make a decision on Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright
The decision is reportedly out of Kentucky’s hands.
-
September 6
Ramon Jefferson reportedly has a torn ACL
The FCS transfer will be out after one game for the Cats this season.
-
September 6
Bleav in Kentucky crew breaks down the Cats’ first win and the showdown in Gainesville
Jalen Whitlow joined the show again to break down win No. 1 and preview the Wildcats’ SEC opener vs. Florida.
-
September 6
Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky in the new college football rankings (UPDATED)
Rounding up the latest college football rankings as they’re released throughout the day.
-
September 5
Mark Stoops Monday press conference and Week 2 depth chart
Stoops makes several changes ahead of Kentucky’s showdown with Florida in The Swamp.
-
September 5
Drew Brown joins Issel and Louie on ESPN 680
Tune into the show each Monday for a breakdown of the weekend’s action.