Former Wildcats find new NFL homes

It’s a good day for some former Kentucky Wildcats, as three players have found new NFL homes.

After being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week, Lynn Bowden Jr. will now be joining the New England Patriots on a practice squad deal.

The Patriots are signing former Raiders and Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden, Jr. to their practice squad, per source.



He was one of the most versatile players in the country during his time at Kentucky and a 2020 third-round pick. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

Bowden was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders before being traded to the Dolphins where he spent his first two seasons. Bowden missed all of 2021 while being on the injured reserve list.

The release from the Dolphins was a bit of a surprise this week as Bowden has put together a very solid preseason.

In the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bowden tallied 55-yards and a touchdown. He then added 39-yards and another touchdown last Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hopefully Bowden will find his place with the Patriots and will get a chance to show what we all experienced during his time in Lexington.

Sticking on the same side of the ball, former Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg has announced that he has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rigg played in all three preseason games for the Cincinnati Bengals hauling in a touchdown in the final game. However, he was cut earlier this week.

Rigg signed with the Bengals after going undrafted in April’s NFL Draft but was unable to make Cincinnati’s 53-man roster.

The Bengals may have cut a former Cat this week, but on the defensive side of the ball, they added former Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker to their practice squad. Corker was waived by the New York Giants earlier this week.

We have made the following player moves:

-Re-signed WR Mike D. Thomas



-Placed DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor-Britt on the Reserve/Injured list



-Signed TE Nick Bowers, S Yusuf Corker, and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 1, 2022

Corker also went undrafted this April but signed with the Giants for training camp. He played in all three preseason games but did not make the Giants’ 53-man roster.

Hopefully, all three of the former Cats will have success this season and find their way on the roster and playing on Sundays.