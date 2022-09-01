 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Headlines: Kentucky Soccer Edition

The UK soccer teams are both off to strong starts

By Zac Oakes
The University of Kentucky Soccer teams are off to strong starts this season.

The women’s soccer team has won four in a row to start the season and will look to continue its winning ways with a matchup at Western Kentucky University tonight.

The game will start at 8 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. CDT) and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

It’s the best start for the women’s soccer team in a decade, outscoring opponents 13-2 to start the season.

The men’s soccer team is also off to a strong start by winning the first two games, and the team is now ranked 6th nationally.

The men’s team has a match on Friday against Belmont before hosting Louisville next Tuesday.

Just more proof that Kentucky is an everything school.

Tweet of the Day

Couple days late on this, but what a difference.

Headlines

Andru Phillips ready to take on new role - Cats Pause

A lot of positive buzz about him this offseason.

UK offensive line getting healthy at right time - KSR

Welcome news!

Do recruits care about recent postseason UK struggles? - Herald Leader

Interesting to see their perspectives.

How will new NCAA infraction policies affect UofL basketball? - Courier Journal

Short answer: it won’t.

Momentum toward CFP expansion? - ESPN

Stop me if you’ve heard this before..

Serena advances at US Open - Bleacher Report

What a night for one of the greatest to do it.

Baker Mayfield denies Browns quote - Yahoo

Did he say it? Did he not?

Lamar Jackson is breaking his own news on contract negotiations - CBS

Lamar representing himself continues to be fascinating.

