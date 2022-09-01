NCAA Board of Directors approves transfer windows

The transfer-portal has changed college athletics completely over the last few seasons.

Since the one-time transfer rule went into effect, the NCAA has been looking at figuring out windows to narrow down when players could enter. That decision got approved Wednesday as the NCAA Board of Directors voted to approve those windows, per an NCAA press release.

The board adopted the following notification-of-transfer windows:

Fall sports: a 45-day window beginning the day after championships selections are made in their sport, or May 1-15.

Reasonable accommodations will be made for participants in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision championship games.

Winter sports: a 60-day window beginning the day after championships selections are made in the sport.

Spring sports: Dec. 1-15, or a 45-day window beginning the day after selections are made in the sport,” says the release.

Alongside this change they have also decided to not allow instant eligibility past the one-time transfer rule that is already in place.

“The board opted not to enact a new exception to the transfer rules that would allow student-athletes to transfer multiple times and be immediately eligible if they meet progress-toward-degree requirements at their new school. However, the board remains committed to continuing to study the impact of the new transfer rules in both the short and long term.”

The one-time transfer rule has brought the Kentucky Wildcats athletic programs some big time names over the last several seasons, and many have had instant success.

Even with these changes, that should still be the case across the board for all those in Lexington.