Joe Lunardi releases updated Bracketology

The 2022-23 college basketball season is getting close and teams are finalizing their rosters and beginning their preseason prep for their quest for the Final Four.

Now that the NBA Draft decisions have come and gone, and most team’s rosters are finalized, more accurate predictions for the NCAA Tournament can begin.

On Tuesday, Joe Lunardi released his updated Bracketology as we are now just a couple of months away from the season getting underway.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs came in as the No. 1 overall seed with Drew Timme deciding to make his return for another season.

The Kentucky Wildcats remained on the No. 1 line. Lunardi has them playing in the South Region with first and second-round games taking place in Columbus and the regional rounds being in Louisville.

The other two No. 1 seeds are the North Carolina Tar Heels (East) and the Houston Cougars (Midwest)

Lunardi has the SEC tied for first with the Big Ten, Big12, and ACC with all four conferences getting seven teams in the field.

The other six SEC teams projected in the field include Tennessee (2-seed), Arkansas (3-seed), Auburn (4-seed), Alabama (6-seed), Texas A&M (8-seed), and Florida (10-seed).

And of course, Kentucky will play No. 1 Gonzaga in Spokane this season, which could have a big impact on seeding come Selection Sunday.

If Kentucky played the highest seed possible each round, here would be their path to the Final Four.

Round of 64: Jackson St. or Sacred Heart

Jackson St. or Sacred Heart Round of 32: Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Sweet 16: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers Elite 8: Kansas Jayhawks

You can check out Lunardi’s entire Bracketology here.