John Calipari hopes for 4 things in Bahamas, and an update on CJ Fredrick

The Kentucky Wildcats arrived in the Bahamas on Monday afternoon, as they prepare for four games over the next several days.

With the team getting ready to take the court on Wednesday night, John Calipari met with his squad on Monday and pointed out four things he is wanting to see over the course of this week. Kyle Tucker of The Athletic was in the room, to give the Big Blue Nation a sneak peek of what Coach Cal expects.

Team meeting in Calipari’s palatial suite.



WHAT WE WANT TO SHOW up on the board.



“If we leave here and people are saying these things about us, we did our job.”



Roster note: CJ Fredrick *will* play here — on a strict pitch count. pic.twitter.com/NhU4FKbxzC — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 9, 2022

What are the four things Coach Cal wants to see?

Play for each other Play Hard Speed (play fast) Have fun

Tucker also noted that senior guard CJ Fredrick is still planning to play in the Bahamas but on a pitch count as he recovers from multiple leg and foot surgeries. It’s good to know Fredrick will finally get to make his Kentucky debut, though we probably shouldn’t expect to see him more than 10-15 minutes a game in the Bahamas.

The Cats will look to get a step ahead in their development this week, as they look to continue to build their team chemistry, and establish an identity for the coming season. If the four points prove anything, it sounds like they will be looking to run early and often in transition.

The Cats take the floor on Wednesday night at 7 pm ET against the Dominican Republic U22 National Team. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.