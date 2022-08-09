Lynn Bowden Jr. on the trade block?

Lynn Bowden Jr. has already changed teams once since being drafted in 2020, and it sounds like he may be playing for a third different team soon enough.

The Miami Dolphins traded for Bowden from the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2020 NFL season. He was originally taken by Las Vegas in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was dealt to Miami prior to the 2020 season.

With the Kentucky Wildcats in college, Bowden was a jack-of-all traits type player who excelled ass a wide receiver, punt returner, and then as a QB in his final season in 2019. His quickness made him an intriguing prospect, and he’s used that speed to find his footing in the NFL.

Bowden missed last season with a lingering hamstring injury but did show some promise as a rookie, totaling 211 receiving yards on 28 catches. He had a 75.7% catch rate and has the quickness to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands.

That said, the Dolphins are primed to make a playoff run this season, and Bowden Jr. may not be a part of the equation.

“Things should heat up once injuries start to occur and preseason games start to be played. But Miami’s already at work here with a surplus at a prominent position. They’ve talked to other teams about potentially moving veteran receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr.,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote.

There isn't much known about whether or not the market is hot for Bowden Jr. nor do we know his value. However, if the Dolphins do not want to keep Bowden, there will undoubtedly be a team to kick the tires of the young, versatile receiver.

The addition of Tyreek Hill may have hurt Bowden’s potential impact on the offensive game plan as well, so it may make sense they look to bring in talent on other areas of the field.

If Bowden does land with a new team, here’s to hoping it's the best situation that allows him to finally prove he can make a big impact at the NFL level.

