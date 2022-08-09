Kentucky vs. Dominican Republic National Select Team viewing info

The Kentucky Wildcats will be tipping off their preseason Bahamas trip on Wednesday night when they face the Dominican Republic National Select Team.

The Select Team will consist of members of the Dominican Republic national basketball program that are under 22 years old.

This will be the BBN’s first opportunity to get a look at the team for 2022-23 and what we can expect this season.

When the team takes the floor, there will be a few things that the BBN should look for.

Obviously, we are all excited to see the new faces and what 5-star freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston, late addition Adou Thiero, and transfer Antonio Reeves will bring to table this season.

Aside from the new faces, there has been a lot of offseason talk about Jacob Toppin and the impact that he can have this season. Therefore, Toppin is someone that we should keep an eye on to see what a senior season of him can provide.

Another thing to keep an eye on will be finally getting to see Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick take the floor for the Cats. Fredrick missed all of last season with a hamstring injury, and we have yet to see what the sharpshooter can do.

Fredrick is a career 47% three-point shooter and seeing him take the floor and seeing what he can add from the perimeter will be interesting to see.

Finally, one of the most exciting things to watch on Wednesday is the return of Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, to the court. It will also be interesting to see how much we see Tshiebwe playing on the perimeter after some offseason chatter about him stepping out to the three-point line.

Here is how you can watch the Cats’ first game of their 2022 Bahamas trip.

Kentucky Basketball vs. Dominican Republic National Select Team

Time: 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

TV: SEC Network

Announcers: Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw will have the call

Radio: UK Sports Network will have the coverage with Tom Leach and Jack Givens on the call.

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Replay: WatchESPN

Rosters: UK | N/A