Tuesday Headlines: Bonding through swimming

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team is now in the Bahamas getting set for a four-game exhibition slate this week. This trip will also be a nice vacation in one of the most beautiful resorts in the world, which will include plenty of swimming in the ocean.

However, not every Wildcat was prepared for this, as several players didn’t know how to swim just a few weeks ago.

Thankfully, director of player development TJ Beisner caught wind of this and decided to organize swimming lessons for the players who couldn’t swim.

As is turned out, the other players showed up to the lessons to help cheer on their teammates, which led to a great bonding experience for the team, as Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Ben Roberts writes:

The lessons were specifically set up for the guys who couldn’t swim, but — as the players started talking about it back at the team lodge — others started to show up. The pool got crowded pretty quickly. “It became this thing where — when the guys who were learning how to swim were going to lessons — the players who knew how to swim would just come to the pool and encourage them,” Beisner said. The other guys showed up and jumped off the diving board, raced each other in the pool off to the side, and shouted encouragement to their teammates who were still learning.

Be sure to read the full Herald-Leader article here.

Twee of the Day

The team bonding at the pool included assistant coach Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman being photographed in this outfit, which has now become a shirt for the players.

You love to see it.

Your Headlines

2022 PFF College Preseason All-SEC Team includes 5 Kentucky Wildcats

Will Levis, Tayvion Robinson, Kenneth Horsey, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Tashawn Manning were all named to Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC teams, though Levis was lower on the QB totem pole than you probably expected.

Bam Adebayo, Wenyen Gabriel were groomsmen at De'Aaron Fox's wedding

De’Aaron Fox got married in Malibu on Saturday, with his former Kentucky teammates Bam Adebayo and Wenyen Gabriel serving as groomsmen. Fox and Gabriel were also teammates in Sacramento during the 2019-20 season.

Kenneth Horsey Earns Honorable Mention All-America Honors from Pro Football Network

Horsey, a native of Sanford, Florida, has manned the left guard spot for two seasons and now is the Wildcats’ most experienced lineman with 25 career games and 21 career starts.

Kentucky Divers Shine at U.S. Open

Kentucky’s Kyndal Knight, Abby Devereaux, Sam Duncan and volunteer assistant coach Julia Vincent impressed on the national stage at the 2022 U.S. Diving Open Championship.

Report: Miami Dolphins Shopping Lynn Bowden

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have contacted teams around the league in an effort to move Preston Williams and/or Lynn Bowden Jr.

Kentucky Basketball wore matching Chin Coleman shirts for the flight to the Bahamas

Leading up to the trip, the players frequented the university’s aquatic center for a couple of weeks to polish up their swimming skills for the Bahamas, hence the photo of Coleman in the pool.

Alabama tops preseason USA Today coaches' poll followed by Ohio State, Georgia

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

NFL asks on-field officials to focus on illegal contact fouls during 2022 season

The NFL has asked its on-field officials to pay particular attention to illegal contact fouls during the 2022 season, a league spokesperson confirmed Monday.

'Hard Knocks' preview: Dan Campbell at center of Lions' close-up

What should you expect from Dan Campbell, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions in the upcoming 'Hard Knocks' season? Dan Hanzus sets the table for what's to come in Tuesday's premiere and beyond.

