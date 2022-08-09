Kenneth Horsey ready to lead revamped Kentucky offensive line

The Big Blue Wall has been a strongpoint for the Kentucky Wildcats over the past several years and hopefully that is the case in 2022 despite some new faces protecting Will Levis.

Kentucky’s offensive line has been so good over the years that they have been recognized for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line, in four straight seasons and were named finalists for the award in 2021.

The Cats had two offensive linemen hear their names called during the 2022 NFL Draft as Luke Fortner we in the 3rd round, pick 65 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Darian Kinnard also heard his named called, as he went in the 5th round, pick 145 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

One face that will not be new to the BBN in 2022 is senior guard Kenneth Horsey who will be one of the main leaders of this year’s Big Blue Wall.

Kenneth Horsey

Position: Offensive Guard

Offensive Guard Class : Redshirt Senior

: Redshirt Senior Measurements: 6-foot-3, 304 lbs.

6-foot-3, 304 lbs. Hometown: Sanford, Florida

Sanford, Florida School: Sanford Seminole

Sanford Seminole Recruiting Rankings: Was ranked as a 3-star recruit and the No. 53 offensive guard in the country by 247 Sports Composite.

Horsey’s true freshman season was the 2018 year, but he didn’t see any action due to redshirting after having to have open-heart surgery that year.

In 2019, Horsey saw action in four games as a redshirt freshman playing against Eastern Michigan, Vanderbilt, UT Martin, and in the Bowl game against Virginia Tech.

As a sophomore, Horsey started in all eight of the games he played that season and was named a winner of the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award for becoming a starter after going through what he did in 2018.

Last season as a junior, Horsey started all 13 games for the Wildcats helping them reach the Citrus Bowl and get the win over the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish with a 10-3 record.

Horsey was named to the FBS Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2021 for his volunteer work with the American Heart Association. He also received the Central Kentucky American Heart Association’s Finn Collier Service Award and was named to the SEC Community Service Team.

UK FOOTBALL FAN DAY



Good to see the Cats have an open practice for the fans as the first week of fall camp wrapped up.



Read more HERE: https://t.co/Fdwx1YwY3w pic.twitter.com/2nrVYN7FcS — Michael Epps (@MichaelEppsTV) August 7, 2022

Horsey has been a key cog in the Big Blue Wall throughout his career, as he has started in 21 of his 25 career games, and we should expect that to be the case again in 2022 as the Cats look to put together a very special season.

While Horsey was a bit more under the radar in 2021, he’s getting a lot more recognition going into the 2022 season. He was recently named a preseason All-American honorable mention by Pro Football Network, while Pro Football Focus tabbed him a preseason Second-Team All-SEC pick.

In July, Horsey was named to the 2022 Media Days All-SEC Second-Team Offense.

Kentucky’s offensive line is a question mark coming into this season with three new starters, while veteran Eli Cox moves from guard to center, but Horsey is someone this unit can lean on as a leader in what hopes to be another historic season in Lexington.