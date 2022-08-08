Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season.

Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason Coaches Poll. The Wildcats are no stranger to the poll itself, as they finished 15th in the final 2021-22 poll and 11th in the final 2018-19 poll.

The USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll began in 1992.

As for 2022 opponents, Georgia tops the list at 3rd overall. The only other ranked opponent on Kentucky’s schedule is 24th-ranked Ole Miss.

Tennessee (163 votes), Mississippi State (19), Florida (17), South Carolina (5), and Louisville (1) also received votes.

Who would have ever guessed there’d be a preseason top 25 poll with Kentucky ranked and Florida, Penn State, LSU, and Auburn all unranked?

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.