Joel Williams enters transfer portal

With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere.

That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news.

Kentucky defensive back Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Williams, from Baton Rouge (LA), was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2020 for the Cats, and was considered a top-400 player in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

With the injury to Vito Tisdale this spring, Williams was competing for the starting nickel spot for the 2022-23 season. Over the summer, however, Kentucky also added Texas State transfer Zion Childress, Mississippi State transfer Londyn Craft, and incoming freshman Alex Afari to compete for the spot as well.

Over his two years in Lexington, Williams totaled five tackles.

Losing Williams this late does sting, as he was the player with the most experience in Brad White’s system.

Now, there is a new position battle to watch over the next several weeks of camp with just under a month left until kickoff against Miami (OH).