Monday Headlines: Game Week Edition

Kentucky Wildcats fans usually have several weeks of football season to enjoy before basketball begins their preseason.

However, John Calipari and his team are back much earlier than usual with their upcoming trip to the Bahamas for four exhibition games. They’ll face the Dominican Republic U22 National Team, Monterey Tech, Carleton University, and the Bahamas National Team. A detailed schedule is below.

Wednesday, August 10th at 7 pm ET vs. the Dominican Republic U22 National Team

Thursday, August 11th at 7 pm ET vs. Monterey Tech (Mexico)

Saturday, August 13th at 6 pm ET vs. Carleton University (Canada)

Sunday, August 14th at 12 pm ET vs. the Bahamas National Team

The Wildcats return several faces from last year’s team, led by reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe himself.

Joining the star big man from last year’s starting lineup is point guard Sahvir Wheeler. While Kentucky lost the rest of their “regular” starters, fan-favorite Jacob Toppin is in line to make a surge this season with preseason hype also surrounding CJ Fredrick, Daimion Collins and Lance Ware.

Calipari is bringing in his “worst” ranked recruiting class during his time at Kentucky, but the players coming in as freshman are exactly what Kentucky is looking for. Adou Thiero, Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston can all play multiple positions and offer scoring on the wing with the athletic ability to play intense defense. Kentucky lost Davion Mintz, Kellan Grady and Tyty Washington from last year’s team. These new Wildcats will be able to step in and immediately fill that hole on offense.

Joining them is Ugonna Kingsley. He was a late addition just a week ago and though he has much room to continue developing, his presence on Kentucky’s team is definitely welcomed.

Add in transfer Antonio Reeves and Calipari suddenly has a team that can consistently rotate 10 or 11 players once they reach the end of the season.

There’s a lot of chemistry to build and there will surely be growing pains. However, this team as a whole has a special feel about them and the journey officially starts this week.

