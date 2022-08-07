Sunday Headlines: Wan’Dale Robinson Edition

Good morning BBN. Hope you’re having a blessed Sunday!

Of all the former Kentucky Wildcats in NFL, Wan’Dale Robinson is the name that’s drawn the most buzz thus far into training camps, as the New York Giants has already become a featured weapon in new head coach Brian Daboll’s offense.

The Giants’ first preseason game comes this Thursday at 7 pm ET vs. the New England Patriots. Here’s to hoping we see Robinson parlay his great training camp thus far into a big debut in his first official NFL game action.

Shades of Robinson roasting the Florida Gators.

I’m convinced Wan’Dale Robinson is the next Tyreek Hill https://t.co/MIhPGTyC6S — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 6, 2022

‘Big eye emoji.’

The New York Giants may have something special in rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson

The former Kentucky Wildcats star is known for his body control and elusiveness, and pairing that with great route running can normally curate production.

Kentucky Football Fan Day practice observations

For the first time since April's Blue and White Game, fans and media members got a chance to see the 2022 Kentucky Football team in action Saturday as the program held its annual 'Fan Day', which included an open practice.

4 Lessons Learned about the Kentucky Defense from Fan Day Open Practice

The Wildcats often say “Big Men Lead the Way.” For the Kentucky defense, the linebackers lead the way. DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones play like Super Seniors, anticipating the offense’s every move a step early, whether that’s in pass coverage or against the run.

Football Fan Day Photo Gallery

Football time in the Bluegrass!

Wan’Dale Robinson impressing as Giants’ fearless, undersized slot wide receiver

Robinson sees some similarities between the New York Giants offense and what Kentucky ran last season under coordinator Liam Coen, who brought the Rams’ offense to Lexington.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 28 Jordan Jones

Jones was an All-SEC linebacker for Kentucky who had a dominant 2016 season and strong 2017 and 2018 campaigns to help the Wildcats reach bowl games and put together its first 10-win season in 41 years in 2018.

Offense hits lull on Day 4 at Kentucky camp

Redshirt senior Will Levis threw multiple interceptions in the open practice with second-level Kentucky defenders making multiple plays on the ball. Most of those plays were made by linebackers and redshirt sophomore D’Eryk Jackson stood out in multiple moments.

Kentucky Women’s Soccer Exhibition vs. Lipscomb Cancelled

The next opportunity to see the Kentucky Women’s Soccer team in action is next Saturday at 1 pm ET against Miami (OH) from the Bell Soccer Complex as part of 2022 Kentucky Soccer Fan Day.

