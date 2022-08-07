Kentucky football recruiting in 2023: Everything to know

Keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class.

Fresh off another 10-win season and Citrus Bowl victory, the Kentucky Wildcats continue to have great momentum on the recruiting trail.

Kentucky is coming off its best class in the recruiting rankings era after securing a top-15 haul in 2022, and the hope is 2023 will be another game-changing class.

This will be one of the most unique recruiting cycles ever seen in college football due to NIL. While it did exist in the 2022 class, this is the first year that a full recruiting cycle will get to benefit from NIL.

Thus far, it doesn’t appear to be slowing things down for Mark Stoops and Co., as they already have 15 commitments heading into the fall featuring five recruits with a 4-star rating in at least one recruiting service in DB Jaremiah Anglin, WR Anthony Brown, WR Shamar Porter, DB Avery Stuart, and LB Grant Godfrey,

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class.