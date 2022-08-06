Saturday Headlines: Kentucky Football Relief Edition

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team raised over $2 million for the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. Mark Stoops and the football team lended their helping hands yesterday by helping Father Jim Sichko unpack thousands of boxes filled with much needed goods for the region.

OMG — THE ENTIRE UK FOOTBALL TEAM IS ON THEIR WAY TO ASSIST ME UNLOAD AND PACK THESE 10,000 PACKAGES FROM THE FR JIM WISH LIST!!!!!! OMG - TY JESUS #missionaryofmercy pic.twitter.com/PbOCTViFMM — Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) August 5, 2022

We get to see the best of people in the face of tragedy and the local college institutions have surely shown us their best.

We'll always love you, Mike pic.twitter.com/EAyl6dAcNi — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 5, 2022

Rest easy, Mike.

