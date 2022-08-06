4-star DB Jaremiah Anglin commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up momentum over the last month on the recruiting trail, and that continued today as another player has come off the board.

Jaremiah Anglin, a 4-star safety out of Lake Wales (FL), made his commitment to the Cats today. He chose Kentucky over a final eight that consisted of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida State Seminoles, Pittsburgh Panthers, UCF Knights, and Jackson State Tigers.

Anglin is a cousin of Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James.

Anglin is coming off a busy visit schedule in the month of June, in which he visited Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and UCF all in back-to-back weekends.

Recruited by defensive backs coach Chris Collins, this is the second major victory for the second-year coach in the same week as he landed commitments from Anglin, and 4-star linebacker Grant Godfrey.

Once seen as a heavy Florida State lean, momentum started to pick up for the Cats over the last several days. With his commitment it also becomes the second commitment the staff has won over Mike Norvell and Florida State in the same recruiting cycle.

At 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds, Anglin posses the length that UK has had success with in the secondary during Stoops tenure. Alongside some other solid athletic testing, Anglin will help bolster a young secondary in Lexington.

Anglin is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023 and is ranked 230th overall at On3, where he’s also the 22nd-ranked safety.

With his commitment, the class now stands at 15 players overall, as Anglin joins Avery Stuart and Ty Bryant as the secondary pieces in this year's class.

Go Cats!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.