Friday Headlines: Mike Pratt Memorial Edition

The University of Kentucky, the UK Sports Network and the family of Mike Pratt will hold a public memorial service for Pratt inside Memorial Coliseum today (Friday) at 1 PM. Pratt, a UK Hall of Famer and beloved broadcaster, passed away in June.

The memorial is expected to feature guest speakers including teammates Dan Issel and Jimmy Dan Conner, UK head coach John Calipari, Pratt’s brother, Patrick, as well as Pratt’s stepdaughter Christina Stone. Pratt’s longtime partner on the UK Sports Network, Tom Leach, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event.

Celebrating Mike Pratt



Join us at Memorial Coliseum this Friday, as the @universityofky in conjunction with the @UKSportsNetwork and the family of Mike Pratt will hold a public memorial service.



https://t.co/eZwAiUuWZ9

Pratt is a member of the UK Hall of Fame, Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame and was a beloved broadcaster. He was a second-team All-American in 1970 during his final year playing basketball for the Wildcats. Pratt finished his playing career with 1,359 points and 718 rebounds, averaging 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds with 29 double-doubles in 81 games.

reminder that the Celebration of Life for Mike Pratt is tomorrow at 1pm at Memorial Coliseum.

For more than 20 years, Pratt has been courtside for every Kentucky men’s basketball game. He was the UK Sports Network’s radio color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Tom Leach. Pratt was on the call for 558 wins, including the team’s 2012 National Championship victory. The Wildcats have also claimed the SEC regular-season title eight times, won the SEC Tournament eight times and advanced to four Final Fours as well as nine Elite Eights during that time.

Family, friends and Kentucky fans are welcome to attend the memorial service on Friday. Fans wishing to attend should enter through the Memorial Coliseum entrances adjacent to Lexington Avenue beginning at Noon. Parking is available at the Joe Craft Center/Memorial Coliseum lot or at the Cornerstone parking garage for $2 per hour at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Limestone Drive.

The family is asking for donations to be sent to Kentuckiana Friends of V in Pratt’s honor.

Kentucky’s Uniforms for the Bahamas pic.twitter.com/3WYoi3wrYp — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 4, 2022

Which is your favorite?

