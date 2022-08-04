Thursday Headlines: Training Camp Begins Edition

Training camp for UK Football is in full swing as opening kickoff at Kroger Field in the season opener is now less than a month away.

In just 30 days, the Cats will take the field under the lights at Kroger Field to open the season against Miami (OH).

Training camp is underway in full swing as the Cats prepare for the season opener and we’ll likely see some position battles come into clearer view over the upcoming days and weeks.

Hopefully as camp goes on, we’ll see a clearer picture of who Kentucky’s starting tackles will be. Jeremy Flax has been receiving some positive buzz and could land one of the tackle spots, while Deondre Buford and Kiyaunta Goodwin could compete for the other tackle spot.

Hopefully we’ll also get some more clarity about the status of Chris Rodriguez and how much time he could miss, as well as who in the running back room is stepping up to earn some extra snaps.

We may also start to see some separation among pass-catchers as Kentucky’s wide receiver room has a lot of potential and talent, but not a lot of on-field results aside from transfer Tayvion Robinson.

And maybe we’ll see some questions in the secondary get answered. Will Keidron Smith lock down the starting corner spot opposite Carrington Valentine? How are transfers Zion Childress and Jordan Robinson coming along after taking a significant step-up in competition?

And another question: who will be the backup for Will Levis? Will Deuce Hogan lock down that spot or will Kaiya Sheron step up to be QB2?

Hopefully these and other areas will become a lot more clear as camp goes on.

Tweet of the Day

Former quarterback Tim Couch is helping to distribute supplies at ARH Regional Medical Center in Hazard, Kentucky.



Two of their employees are still missing after the devastating floods. 163 have lost everything, their president told me.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Vm0zHCkYwG — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) August 3, 2022

No caption needed.

Headlines

Familiarity should help Keidron Smith early on - KSR

Having SEC experience helps too.

Why UK Coaches are excited about Kentucky’s running backs - Herald Leader

Even with Rodriguez questions, there’s optimism with this group.

Kentucky among first suitors for 2024 in-state athlete - Cats Pause

The Cats are his first offer, but he’ll certainly see more.

Nick Saban said last year was a rebuilding year - Yahoo

99 percent of coaches would be glad to have that rebuilding year.

LIV golfers suing the PGA Tour - Bleacher Report

Wonder if this will go anywhere?

How will the Juan Soto trade alter the MLB landscape? - CBS

One of the most unique situations in baseball in years.

Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully passes away at 94 - ESPN

A true legend.