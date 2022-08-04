Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings

With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023.

For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.

With the updated rankings from On3, fans can see how that might become a reality with the star power they are pursuing.

After the reclassification of GG Jackson to the class of 2022, On3 had to find a new replacement for the No. 1 player in the class, and that name is one that is quite popular in the Bluegrass State currently in DJ Wagner. With Wagner taking over the top spot he now holds that title by three of the major recruiting services, with Rivals being the lone outlet to list him at No. 2 overall.

For Kentucky commitments, both Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard saw jumps overall in their stock as Edwards jumped up to No. 4 in the overall rankings, and Sheppard jumped up to No. 33 overall. Robert Dillingham saw a slight dip in the rankings, however, as he dropped to No. 8 in the class.

For other players in the class that hold Kentucky offers and are currently uncommitted, Ron Holland checked in at No. 10 in the updated rankings, along with Aaron Bradshaw at No. 17.

The Cats are once again looking to land the top recruiting class in the country. With these current rankings and standing with uncommitted players, they could well be on their way to locking that top ranking up.

