Wednesday Headlines: Ted Lasso Edition

If you haven’t watched the first two seasons of Ted Lasso on Apple TV, cancel your plans for the next few nights and dive in. It’s certainly well worth it. If you have, then you likely love Ted Lasso and you’ll be able to appreciate the Kentucky Football team’s love for Ted Lasso, too.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Nick Roush wrote an excellent piece on how the show has impacted the Wildcats. True freshmen wide receivers Barion Brown and Dane Key have earned their starting roles through practice. However, to Roush’s point, they haven’t played in front of 60,000 fans yet.

Wide receivers coach Scott Woodward told Roush that the biggest thing Brown, Key and other are going to have is overcoming adversity early on. He asks no matter if you drop a ball, line up incorrectly or miss an assignment, how can you combat that, come back and play the next play?

“Have a short memory, be the happiest animal on the planet.”

That’s the quote from Ted Lasso that Woodward wants his receivers to remember. He played them a clip earlier in the month about being be a “goldfish.”

While Woodward has used Ted Lasso to help coach his young receivers, the UK quarterbacks have done the same. Their meeting room has the famous “Believe” sign — a replica from the sign that hung above Lasso’s office in the team locker room.

It’s fascinating how a TV show can be used as coaching tactics to prepare young players for the bright lights. It shows the quality of coaching head coach Mark Stoops has on his staff and, to their credit, just how great the show Ted Lasso really is.

As usual, Roush put together an excellent piece of storytelling and you can read the full story here.

Tweet of the Day

Meet Arondir in #TheRingsOfPower. pic.twitter.com/D5K13TAub5 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 31, 2022

Series begins this weekend.

Headlines

Kentucky Football Could Be Special This Season - Vaught’s Views

Enjoy every minute this year.

Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf - ESPN

It’s all about the money.

Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown on top of her game - Vaught’s Views

The UK commit shot a 64 over the weekend.

Texans cut Marlon Mack; Dameon Pierce now likely starting RB - ESPN

Big news for fantasy football.

Kentucky Offense is Ready to Kick Off 2022 Season - KSR

Big expectations from this group.

Shanahan calls Garoppolo return a ‘win-win’ for both parties - ESPN

Do the 49ers not believe in Trey Lance?

2022 Kentucky Football Season Predictions - KSR

What is your prediction?

Gruden says he’s hopeful for ‘another shot’ in the NFL - USA Today

But will he get one?