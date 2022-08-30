Kentucky football names captains for 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats season opener is inching closer and closer as they welcome the Miami (OH) RedHawks to town on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

With the Week 1 depth chart released yesterday, the time has now come for the captains for the 2022-23 Wildcats to be announced.

That’s what happened today, as the Kentucky football Twitter page tweeted out a graphic to make the announcement.

Captains for this season are QB Will Levis, LB Jordan Wright, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Deandre Square, LB JJ Weaver, LB Jacquez Jones, and OG Kenneth Horsey.

The list features three returning captains from last season in Levis, Rodriguez, and Square. This is actually the third time that Square has received the honor, joining Josh Paschal as the only players in program history to reach that milestone. This is also the second time for both Levis and C-Rod.

Saturday night cannot get here fast enough.

Go Cats!