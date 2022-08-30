Kentucky offers top-5 recruit Darryn Peterson

The Kentucky Wildcats have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 recruit Darryn Peterson, according to Andrew Slater. Peterson becomes the first 2025 recruit to score an offer from Kentucky.

A 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard out of Cuyahoga Falls (OH), Peterson plays at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. He averaged 26.1 points and 10 rebounds per game this past season, earning him First-Team All-Ohio in Division II.

Peterson does not have a recruiting evaluation at 247 Sports or On3 but is ranked fourth overall by Rivals and ESPN.

Among the other schools who’ve offered Peterson includes the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Baylor Bears, Arkansas Razorbacks and Michigan Wolverines among others.

It’s obviously still very early in this recruitment, as Peterson is currently set to not arrive at a college campus for three more years. But with this very early offer from John Calipari, it’s clear that Peterson will be a big name to watch for on the recruiting circuit for Kentucky in the coming years.

