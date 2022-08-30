Lynn Bowden released by Miami Dolphins

Lynn Bowden Jr. is one of the greatest players in Kentucky Wildcats football history, finishing fifth all-time in all-purpose yardage and was First-Team All-American.

However, his NFL career has not been as ideal.

On Tuesday morning, Bowden tweeted “Appreciate y’all Miami,” signaling that a move was on the horizon. This was confirmed by reports that the Miami Dolphins would be cutting Bowden.

Appreciate y’all Miami — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) August 30, 2022

Dolphins are releasing WR Lynn Bowden, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Bowden was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, but was traded soon after to the Miami Dolphins. In his rookie campaign, Bowden showed some promise, averaging 42.4 yards per game in the last five games of the season, and starting in three of them.

In 2021, Bowden hoped to build on a solid rookie year but spent the entire season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Returning for the 2022 preseason, Bowden has shown some flashes. In week one, Bowden had three receptions on four targets for 55 yards and a touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by a 39-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Saturday.

When given the opportunity, Bowden has shown the ability to make the best of it. With his preseason performance, one should expect Bowden to find a landing spot soon!