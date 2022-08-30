Tuesday Headlines: Love for John Wall

Good morning BBN.

It’s been a challenging path for former Kentucky Wildcats superstar John Wall to make his NBA return, as injuries have led to him appearing in just 40 games over the past three seasons.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg of pain Wall has endured physically and mentally, as he lost his mother to cancer in 2019, and his grandmother passed away a year later.

In a recent interview with Clutch Points, Wall admitted that the pain he was going through led to him contemplating suicide.

“At one point, I thought about committing suicide. Between tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later, all of this in the midst of COVID.”

Thankfully, Wall was able to get help from a therapist and eventually battle his way out of the darkness that nearly consumed him.

“I had to go find a therapist. A lot of people think they don’t need help, they can get through things, but you’ve got to be true to yourself and find what’s best for you. I did that,” Wall said.

“I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.”



John Wall on his last 2-3 years pic.twitter.com/Kr01c2lqrb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

"A lot of people say you look good on paper. A lot of guys, we're at an age in our careers where we just wanna win. Ain't about trying to be the best player, trying to lead the team in scoring, or trying to be MVP."



John Wall on joining Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, & the Clippers pic.twitter.com/hqDVEFTmb2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

Wall will now look to get his NBA career back on track with the Los Angeles Clippers. But regardless of how that goes, it’s wonderful to hear Wall was able to fight his demons and is now in a much better place in his life. Here’s to hoping it continues moving in a positive direction for Wall and his family.

And if anyone is ever struggling like this, please don’t hesitate to reach out to others for help. You’re worth it!

Tweet of the Day

Amen!

Your Headlines

John Wall admits to having suicidal thoughts amid Achilles tear, deaths of mother and grandmother

“A lot of people think I don’t need help I can get through it at anytime, but you gotta be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you.”

Danny Evans Scores Lone Goal to Seal Wildcat Victory

No. 8-ranked Kentucky men’s soccer (2-0-0) continued its strong start to the 2022 campaign with a Monday night win over Seattle University at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

ESPNU To Televise Kentucky vs. Wisconsin; Match Moved to 6pm ET

The Kentucky vs. Wisconsin volleyball match on Friday, September 9 has been moved up an hour to a 6 p.m. ET start and will now be televised live on ESPNU.

Mark Stoops, Cats Prepared to Get Season Underway

Mark Stoops begins his record 10th season as head coach of the Kentucky football program on Saturday when the Cats face Miami (Ohio) for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field.

The Wildcats Shined on the Summer Baseball Circuit

Junior left-hander Magdiel Cotto was electric in the famed Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League, serving as the starting pitcher in the CCBL’s all-star game, where he struck out two in one inning of work. He finished with a 3.73 earned run average in 31.1 innings for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks.

KSR's Rapid Reaction: Mark Stoops previews Miami (OH)

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops previewed his team's matchup vs. Miami (OH) this weekend -- and KSR has the instant analysis

Youth Movement: 15 freshmen listed on Kentucky's initial 2-deep depth chart

With a lot of key pieces returning from last season's squad that won 10 games for the second time in four years, it came as a bit of a surprise when the Wildcats' initial two-deep depth chart was released for Saturday's season opener vs. Miami (Ohio) that it included a total of 15 true and redshirt freshmen at 14 different positions with five starters.

Two Lessons Mark Stoops is Preaching Ahead of Season-Opener vs. Miami (OH)

Mark Stoops shared two points of emphasis he's telling the Kentucky football team ahead of the 2022 season opener at Kroger Field.

Ernie Zampese, innovative offensive coach, dies at 86

Ernie Zampese, whose innovative offensive philosophy and emphasis on the passing game was decades ahead of its time, has died at the age of 86.

Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain

While there’s almost certainly more to be learned about the Bills’ response to the allegations against Matt Araiza, the organization made the right decision in releasing the rookie punter, Judy Battista writes.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera says RB Brian Robinson could play this year after being shot

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said news is positive on running back Brian Robinson, who was shot in D.C. on Sunday, and the door is open for the rookie to play later this season.

Mike Tomlin will name Steelers’ QB ‘at our leisure’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse all along for the starting QB job and did nothing to lose that standing Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin still intends to wait to name a starter.