Anthony Davis gives big donation to Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief, which is now over $3 million

Ever since John Calipari’s arrival in Lexington he has not only had immense on-court success, but has continually taught his players the importance of using the platform to give back as well.

One of the more popular players of the Calipari era, Anthony Davis, did just that as it was announced the Los Angeles Lakers star gave $350,000 to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief during the telethon the team hosted on Tuesday night. Calipari took to Twitter to thank his former star big-man.

After watching all of the devastation and, knowing what our players did tonight - he has offered to give $350,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief.



That’s servant leadership in action, that’s staying connected to this program and this state.



Love you, Ant. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 3, 2022

In what was a great night as the fanbase helped raise over $2 million for the relief efforts, it continues to be an amazing story to see current and former players want to give back to the Commonwealth.

Davis will return to the court this season for the Lakers as he tries to chase his second championship in the purple & gold.

What an awesome gesture by the NBA superstar.