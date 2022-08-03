Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Football Media Day Edition

Kentucky football’s annual media day at Kroger Field is scheduled to begin today at 1 PM. Coach Stoops, Scangarello and White will each speak to the media followed by specific player photos as well as a team photo on the field. The afternoon will end with interviews of both the assistant coaches then the players. Be sure to follow along with Media Day coverage at ASeaofBlue.com and on Twitter at ASeaOfBlue.

While this is the media’s first official opportunity to have full access to the team, Kentucky fans will have their day this weekend. The annual Kentucky football fan day is scheduled for Saturday, August 6th. An official time hasn’t been released yet, but more details are expected soon via the UK football Twitter page. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a while since UK football has been able to host fan day. Assuming fan day is similar to pre-COVID years, admission should be free to the public. Hopefully full details are released in the coming day or two.

We’re just 31 days away from Kentucky’s season opener with Miami (Ohio). Though the Wildcats were able to return several players from last season’s 10-3 team, there are also quite a few new faces that media day and fan day will allow Big Blue Nation to learn more about.

Tweet of the Day

Antonio Reeves has been cooking. Really impressive scorer from all three levels. pic.twitter.com/3Zcx9Pvets — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 2, 2022

Loving his offensive skillset.

Headlines

Wildcats, Gonzaga Bulldogs announce home-and-home - ESPN

So stoked for this.

Padres trade for Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto - ESPN

And Josh Bell...

Justin Haddix trying to help Breathitt County all he can - Vaught’s Views

The flood continues to be tough to stomach.

Phillies get Syndergaard, Marsh from Angels and Robertson from Cubs - ESPN

So many deadline moves.

Recapping UK Basketball’s Open Practice And Flood Relief Telethon - KSR

Cal was rocking an awesome shirt.

Hosmer dealt to Red Sox after rejecting Nationals trade - ESPN

Would’ve been awkward if he had stayed in San Diego.

Kentucky, Gonzaga home-and-home series starting this season - KSR

Mark your calendars for November 20th.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers torn ACL in right knee - ESPN

Another awful injury before the season even starts.