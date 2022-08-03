Kyle Wiltjer wants to be guest announcer for Gonzaga - Kentucky series

During Tuesday night’s open practice and flood relief telethon, John Calipari made a Zoom call to Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, and together they announced that the Kentucky Wildcats and Gonzaga will play a home and home series starting this season.

The first game will take place on November 20th at Gonzaga, with Few making the promise to make the trip to Rupp Arena for the 2023-24 season.

This season, both teams will face off in what will most likely be a top-five matchup and a battle between two of the best big men in the country, Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe.

The matchup is super intriguing for all of college basketball, and even for one former Wildcat and Bulldog, Kyle Wiltjer.

Wiltjer, a member of the 2012 championship team, played for Kentucky for two seasons before transferring to Gonzaga. At Gonzaga, Wiltjer became a consensus All-American and a contender for National Player of the Year.

Given his ties to both programs, Wiltjer took to Twitter to express his wish to be a guest announcer for the series and is already in search of someone who can create a custom ‘Kentzaga’ jersey.

Hey @franfraschilla who do I need to speak to in order to be a guest announcer to call the Gonzaga vs Kentucky series?! — Kyle Wiltjer (@kwiltj) August 3, 2022

I am already in search of someone who can make me a KENTZAGA jersey !!! https://t.co/6MZWcmbyop — Kyle Wiltjer (@kwiltj) August 3, 2022

Kentucky and Gonzaga have only played once in the past, in a top-20 matchup at the Maui Invitational in 2002 where the Wildcats won 80-72. Hopefully, they can add two more wins in this series with Wiltjer as an announcer in his Kentzaga jersey.